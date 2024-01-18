The United State Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, is scheduled to travel to Nigeria, Cabo Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, and Angola, between January 21 and 26, 2024.

This is according to a press statement by the US Mission on Thursday.

Throughout the trip, the Secretary would highlight how the United State has accelerated the U.S.-Africa partnership since the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, including in areas such as climate, food, and health security.

“He will also emphasise our future-focused economic partnership, and how the United States is investing in infrastructure in Africa to boost two-way trade, create jobs at home and on the continent, and help Africa compete in the global marketplace.

“Additionally, the Secretary will advance security partnerships based on shared values such as respect for human rights, promotion of democracy, and expansion of the rule of law.

“He will reaffirm U.S. commitment to our coastal West African partners through the Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability, U.S. partnership with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to address regional challenges, and U.S. efforts to support African leadership in de-escalating tensions and adopting diplomatic solutions to the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo,” the statement read in part.

Blinken had visited Nigeria in November 2021, where he met with the former Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama.