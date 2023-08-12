US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed support for the West African group ECOWAS’s actions in Niger.

In recent days, the US has warned that military force should be used only as a last resort and that negotiation was the best way to resolve the problem.

Mr Blinken said **_”Deputy Secretary of State Nuland as you know was just in Niger. She had an opportunity to speak directly to the military leaders who’ve undertaken this action and made clear to them the imperative of restoring constitutional order as well as everything that’s at risk if they don’t. As significantly, ECOWAS, the organization that brings together West African countries, is playing a lead role in making clear the imperative of the return to constitutional order, and we very much support ECOWAS’ leadership and work on this.”

The US will hold the Niger junta responsible for the safety of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, his family, and arrested members of the government, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.