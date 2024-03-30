Experts in research development and innovation sector have assured Nigerians of the need to support the sector as it will ensure the coordination for economic prosperity, societal well being , and sustainable development of the country .

This was disclosed at the closing ceremony of National Research Development and Innovation Coordination Summit in Abuja .

Over the years, Nigeria has paid little or no interest on the research development and innovation sector .

The sector was neglected by major tiers of government.

In recent times, the world moved from resource to knowledge based economy and Nigeria has no choice but to follow suit.

It is why research for impact knowledge economy and sustainable development decided to organize this summit to proffer solutions to the nations economic problems .

This conference consist of participants who have been working since the summit began .

There are eight different groups who have proffered solutions to national problems and the solutions will be sent to the president for implementation.

The aim is to ensure the eight point agenda of the president is achieved:

The group wants Nigerians to know that; research and development is very essential to the growth of every nation .