ICPC challenges professional bodies to uphold code of ethics

The independent corrupt practices and other related offences commission, ICPC has challenged Professional bodies to develop a code of ethics, which should be enforced in order to discourage their members from engaging in corrupt practices.

The commission’s chairman asked regulators to work with the commission to create an ethical culture through effective communication and ongoing oversight in his speech at the 11th Summit of professionals in Abuja.

Corruption in Nigeria has impacted every aspect of public life, business, investment, and living standards.

Petty bribery, contract fraud, money laundering, collecting salary from nonexistent labor, and fraudulently acquiring government posts for family members and cronies are all examples.

Nigeria was projected to have lost over $400 billion in corruption since its independence in 2012.

In 2021, the country was placed 154th out of 180 nations in Transparency International's corruption index, with South Sudan being the most corrupt and Denmark being the least corrupt.

Experts believe corruption continues to strive in the country because the code of ethic of professional bodies are not implemented by those saddled with the responsibility.

Professional organisations were challenged at an event in Abuja to take the bull by the horns by supporting the ideals of ethics and integrity, since failing to do so will continue to cause discomfort in society.

Participants from many professions in the country attended the 11th Professional Summit to discuss the foundation for long-term economic success.

The conference allowed attendees to unlearn, learn, and relearn about issues affecting their professions and the Nigerian economy.

President, Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria, Akinloye Oyegbola stated that the aim of the forum was also to resuscitate national values ​​of honesty, integrity, patriotism, human dignity.

