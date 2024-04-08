The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election Peter Obi has pledged to remain in the Labour Party.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election made this promise in Gombe during the commissioning of some community projects executed by him.

Mr. Obi also denied rumors of any partnership with the former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El Rufai.

The Labour party candidate also urged the federal government to review the increase in electricity tariff considering the harsh economic situation in the country.