The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, extends warm felicitations to the entire Muslim Ummah in the country as they prepare to celebrate the upcoming Eid-el-Fitr, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

In the bid to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, the IGP reaffirms ongoing efforts to combat crime and enhance public safety nationwide as Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Tactical Commanders across all states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), along with their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), have been tasked to intensify security measures in anticipation of the Eid-el-Fitr festivities.

Similarly, the IGP has directed supervisory AIGs and their respective CPs to ensure the thorough deployment of officers and resources to critical locations, particularly Eid Prayer Grounds and recreational centers, in order to instill confidence among citizens and fun seekers alike.

Furthermore, the IGP has charged officers and men of the Force to conduct comprehensive assessments of areas prone to threats, implement rigorous stop-and-search procedures, conduct raids on identified black spots, and employ other anti-crime strategies aimed at maintaining peace and ensuring public safety throughout the country.

While emphasizing the importance of professionalism, the IGP has cautioned deployed personnel to remain vigilant and respect citizens’ fundamental rights as they fulfill their duties with utmost decorum and alertness.

The IGP also charges members of the public to be law-abiding, adhere to security tips and respect law enforcement agents deployed at strategic locations for protection of lives and property, and general public safety across the country.

The Inspector General of Police has urged Muslim faithful to celebrate and embrace the spirit of the occasion while remaining vigilant and reporting all suspicious activities and persons to the police.

The IGP extends warm wishes to all Muslims for a joyous and peaceful Sallah celebration.