Army Women Corps to commence field training exercise

The Nigerian Army Women Corps, NAWC, is set to conduct a 7-day field Training Exercise, FTX, for its troops in the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja, Nigeria.

Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for the Nigerian Army Women Corps, Captain Hashimu Abdullahi, in a statement said the training exercise was created to test the troop’s leadership abilities, physical fitness, teamwork, Military operations other than war among other military drills.

The training is expected to commence from August 27 to September 2, 2022.

Captain Abdullahi, further added that the exercise would also provide a platform to ascertain troops’ preparedness towards supporting all the Nigerian Army’s engagements.

Communities in the general Giri-Gwagwalada area of Abuja have been urged to remain calm when they notice large movements of military personnel, vehicles, and equipment in the area during the exercise.

Members of the communities have also been advised to stay away from the exercise area during the entire period of the exercise.