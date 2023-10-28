The Nigerian Navy says regular training of its personnel remains top priority in the face of emerging security threats.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral disclosed this at the flag off ceremony of exercise sea guardian in Onne, Rivers State.

The Navy Chief of Training and Operations, Rear Admiral Zakariyyah Muhammad was represented by the Chief of Naval Staff who flagged off the exercise, paving the way for cast off.

The sea exercise is jointly executed to build collaboration and synergy between the Navy Central and Eastern Commands.

During the 3 days at sea, participating ships and other platforms displayed the Navy’s capacity and dominance of the maritime environment.

The exercise is also an opportunity for personnel to sharpen their skills for all kind of field operations.

Capacity building and protection of critical national assets are not the only objectives.

The Navy says exercises like this help to create a more enabling environment for local and international trade through shipping to

thrive.