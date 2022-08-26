Fight against corruption remains top priority of FG- Folasade Esan

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has urged Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units, ACTUs, across MDAs to consistently, demonstrate unwavering commitment to the fight against corruption in the Civil Service.

According to her, the fight against corruption remains a top priority of the government of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

Dr. Yemi-Esan who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Common Service Office, Alhaji Yusuf Ibrahim Idris, made the call during the inauguration of a repositioned Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit in the OHCSF in Abuja.

She added that there is the need to make deliberate efforts to strengthen anti-corruption reforms in the various Ministries, extra-Ministerial Departments and Agencies.

While acknowledging the strategic significance of ACTUs in MDAs, she emphasised that this was motivated by the government’s intention to shift the narrative and make deliberate efforts to identify and remedy current gaps in the Anti-Corruption Initiative.

Dr Yemi-Esan, further said that there is the need for unwavering commitment and diligent pursuit of policies that seek to promote transparency, accountability, while discouraging, as well as sanctioning all forms of corrupt tendencies amongst Civil Servants.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo, advised that the fight against all forms of corrupt tendencies should, always, remain the centre of efforts at entrenching and promoting transparency and accountability towards achieving corruption-free MDAs.

According to him, the inauguration of the reinvigorated Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit and induction of the Committee members for the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, will no doubt be a re-birth of the anti-corruption drive in the Organisation.

In his address, the Chairman, ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, represented by Dr Louis Mandama, said the establishment of ACTUs in MDAs is underpinned by the fundamental belief that the Public Service, being the channel through which government policies and programmes are implemented, must live up to expectations by discharging, efficiently and effectively.

He also disclosed that ACTU was set up as an in-house check mechanism to assist management of MDAs in corruption prevention and entrenching ethical principles within their organisations.

Dr. Mandama further stated that the Commission, since the establishment of ACTUs, enjoys robust collaboration with the OHCSF on the oversight of ACTU operations, particularly, and in the issuance of relevant circulars such as funding and inclusion of ACTU members in relevant committees, posting of Heads of ACTU to respective MDAs, conducting advocacy visits, as well as holding peer review sessions.

He tasked ACTUs to maximise their potentials, while calling on the OHCSF to set up a Committee to assist the ICPC in enforcing MDAs’ compliance on the establishment and operations of ACTU, which, in the long run, will help to improve the image of the Service and the overall fight against corruption in the polity.