A forum in Abuja is advocating for attitudinal change in the approach to fighting corruption in the country.

Participants in the forum on corruption organised by the National Defence College Abuja are satisfied that there are enabling laws to tackle corruption but they say the challenges are in the application.

A report by PricewaterhouseCoopers shows that corruption in Nigeria could cost up to 37% of GDP by 2030 if it’s not dealt with immediately.

Existing laws for tackling corruption are fraught with challenges including enforcement.

The attitudinal change approach canvassed is largely ethical.

Globally, corruption constitutes an obstacle to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

