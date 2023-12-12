The Katsina state, Governor Dikko Umar Radda has paid an unscheduled visit to one of the communities under incessant attacks by bandits.

The Governor who encouraged the troops at the front line said his visit is part of intelligence gathering to ensure the safety of lives and property.

The security team that followed the Governor of Katsina State to Safana came under attack from Bandits that have infested the area.

There was a brief exchange of gunfire at Runka forest before the attack was repelled.

Security agencies tell us that bandits were intercepted on their way to attack Zakkat, another rural community in Safana Local Government area of Katsina State.

The security team was able to out power the bandits and rescue a 33 year old man, who was kidnapped, some of the bandits also escaped with bullet wounds fired by the police and other security agencies.

Katsina state has seen a recent resurgence of banditry, despite efforts by the authorities to win the fight.

Even most recently several villages in Musawa and Matazu local government areas were attacked by bandits.

But the residents are glad that this time around the bandits were prevented from striking their communities.

They commended the Governor and his administration’s approach to tackling the challenges of insecurity.

They also commended the Community Watch Corp initiative.