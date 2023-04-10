Police in Zamfara have neautralised two suspected armed bandits while others fled with possible gunshot wounds.

The Gunmen were said to have attempted to invade another Community near Wanzamai village, where over eighty Women and children were kidnapped while fetching firewood

A press statement signed by the police Spokesperson in the state Mohammed Shehu says, the feat was achieved when police Tactical Operatives repelled an attack on Wanzamai village sunday night

Wanzamai is a community in Tsafe local government area and one of the Communities bedevilled by Banditry in recent times

This is coming a day after abductors of eighty five Women in Wanzamai demanded the sum of N1.7M for their release and immediate removal of military checkpoint in the area

The bandits had placed twenty thousand naira on each of the kidnap victims

The Zamfara police in Collaboration with sister agencies has again assures the public of improved and sustained security against the resurgence of banditry and other related crimes in Zamfara