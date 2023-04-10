Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has apologised to residents of the state who he may have offended during his

eight-year administration.

The governor spoke at his Thanksgiving service organized by Christian leaders in the state.

Nigeria’s debt management office, Taraba is one of the states with the lowest debt profile at 87 billion naira.

The Ishaku administration has done so much to transform the state in the areas of Infrastructure, Education, Health water

and Agriculture without borrowing despite inherited more than 60 billion naira debt.

Advertisement

A Farewell prayers and Thanksgiving service was put together at the All Saints Anglican church.

Governor Ishaku used the forum to plead with Tarabans to forgive him if he had offended in any way.

Speaking to journalists, the governor said any leader who have led a state for eight years most have offended so many people.

He apologised to those he may have offended either deliberately or in the course of his duty.

He preached that power comes only from God urging those planning to retire him from politics to put God first.

Advertisement

Some respondents commented on Ishaku’s style and humility.

The Ishaku administration is credited with implementing many game-changing projects since assuming office 8 years ago especially in the areas of healthcare delivery, water supply and road construction.