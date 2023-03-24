Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has conceded defeat in the March 18th governorship election and seek forgiveness from the people of the state.

The Governor also urge the citizens to pray and Support the incoming administration of Dr. Dauda Lawal to succeed and forge the state ahead

Governor Matawalle was defeated by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Dauda Lawal in a keenly contested Election that attracted attention across the country

He said, for him and all his supporters, they have submitted to the will of Almighty Allah as all things happen only by His will and have conceded defeat in the just concluded poll

The acceptance by Governor Matawalle is coming four days after the Declaration of election results by the returning Officer of the Zamfara state Governorship Election, Prof. Kasimu Shehu of Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto

In an audio message to the people of the state as confirmed by the chief press secretary to the Governor, Jamilu Iliyasu Birnin Magaji, Mr. Matawalle said he did his best in ensuring lasting peace in the state and will continue until the end of his tenure

Part of efforts to restore peace, according to the Governor was the initiation of peace dialogue with bandits to lay down arms and toe the path of peace, but despite that a good number of the bandits repented, there is nothing more challenging than insecurity bedevilling the state

The sixth Zamfara Democratically elected Governor insist that apart from the peace dialogue with armed bandits, he also worked hard to see that his administration brought together different political factions and unite Politicians in the interest of peace and unity in the state

“We have achieved the political reconciliation and this paved way for peaceful campaign rallies and healthy political activities in the state” the Gov. Said.

“If I have knowingly or unknowingly offended or hurt the feeling of anyone, I seek his or her forgiveness. I’m a human being like anyone and only Almighty Allah’s deeds or actions are error-free” Matawalle begged.

“I’m also using this medium to appeal for calm and sympathize with those who have lost their property in the name of celebration. We should understand that we have no other place than Zamfara state, no need of attack on individuals, Properties or threat to life” he warned.

“We are also calling on the incoming administration to work hard to restore peace in the state. We are grateful for the commitment and hard work and resilience of the people of our dear state.”

Governor Matawalle further assures that he will continue to contribute his quata to the development of the state.