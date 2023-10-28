The bitter memory of the historic trans-Atlantic slave trade rekindled during the visit of some African Americans tracing their roots back to Africa after the inglorious days of the slave trade that spanned over 400 years.

The Diaspora festival tagged, ‘4th Door of Return Ceremony’ is organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission NIDCOM,

Badagry’s history to slave trade is monumental that attracts and invites blacks and even non-blacks world over to see this history in practice and not theory.

A bridge between Africa and its diaspora taken away as slaves over 400 years ago now receive them as Kings and queens for a spiritual , economic , emotional and physical connection to the motherland.

The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu received CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and Julius Garvey, son of the legendary Marcus Garvey and other dignitaries.

Representing Governor Sanwo-Olu, Secretary to the State Government Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin welcomed the diaspora community.

He said despite the historic challenges of slavery, the strength of the black community is enduring

The CEO of NIDCOM highlighted that this initiative, which began in 2017, celebrates the rich identity, culture, history, heritage, and traditions of a people in their primordial homeland.

She said some of the returnees are eager to invest in Nigeria and even envision the construction of a Diaspora Palace in Badagry, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the private sector and the government in this endeavor.

At the Barracoon of Seriki Williams are two cells where male and female slaves were separately kept. Each small cell accommodated 40 slaves, all chained.