Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) is set to host a global Summit For African Diaspora.

Chairman/CEO, of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said Africa must take its pride in place on the global map, as it cannot be relegated to the background anymore given its huge human and natural endowments.

She made this statement at a joint international press conference held in advance of the Global African Diaspora Symposium. She claimed that it is the responsibility of Africans to realize the full potential of their talents and to promote grassroots development on the continent, which necessitates effective engagement with its Diaspora.

The NiDCOM Chairman, noted that like most African diaspora-related programmes, GADS is birthed by the declaration of the 2012 Global Diaspora Summit, “Like most African diaspora-related programmes, the Global African Diaspora Symposium (GADS) is inspired by the Declaration of the 2012 Global Diaspora Summit (which recognised the need for Africa to form an impactful engagement with its Diaspora); and the AU’s first African Global Diaspora Summit in 2021, where member states of the AU promised to partner with one another politically, socially, economically, and other aspects. This is in consonance with the fifth aspiration of the AU Agenda 2063: “The Africa We Want”, which is Africa with a stronger cultural identity and Pan-African movement.

Director General, of the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA), Ambassador, Rabiu Daigari, said the programme will integrate all Africans worldwide together and fast-track the reconnection process for Africa’s development.

According to him, the symposium is similar to the Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC) that was held in Nigeria in 1977.

The Symposium, according to Dr Malcolm Beech, a member of the Global Diaspora Organising Committee in America, Professor Chika Anyanwu, an Academia based in Sydney, Australia, and Dr Bashir Obasekola, NIDO Continental Chairman based in Russia, serves as a catalyst for Africa’s renaissance and reawakening to change the narratives, and provides the time for Africans, home and abroad, to showcase themselves to the world and the continent as a progressive and last economic frontier to the world.

The African Diaspora Alliance (AfDA), the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria (MFA), the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), and the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA) are organizing the Global African Diaspora Symposium (GADS), which will take place on the 27th and 28th of April, 2023.