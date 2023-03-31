The House of Representatives has approved the presidential declaration order 2022 designating 10 named parks with the

status of national parks.

It also considered the conference report on the establishments of the Nigeria Peace Corps as a government organization.

On the 16th of November 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari signed an

executive order declaring 10 parks across the country as national parks and a land constitutional Provisions.

He sent a written request to the parliament for its approval. The motion to that effect was moved by the house leader.

The motion generated some arguments before it was passed.

The parks include Alawa Game Reserve in Niger State, Apoy Forest Reserve and a Iduminu Reserve both in Bayelsa as well

as Fargore game reserve in Kano state.

Hope rose for the proposed peace corp as the house adopted the conference report on its creation.

The report of the house committee on FRSC on the proposed establishment of training institutions for the agency was also considered.

The house is now in receipt of the report of its committee on water resources on the controversial bill which seeks to invest

the control of ground and surface water in the hands of the federal government.

It is expected that the report will be slated to a consideration in the next few days.