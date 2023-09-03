Kaduna State’s security architecture received a robust boost with the launch of training for 7,000 recruits for the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS)

These youths will collaborate with federal security agencies to combat insecurity and criminality in communities.

In a bid to enhance security in Kaduna state, authorities have initiated the training of 7,000 youths selected from all 23 local councils.

These youths are set to join the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS), a move aimed at bolstering the state’s security infrastructure.

Despite improvements in security, certain communities still face insecurity.

Just recently, an armed terrorist attack in Ikara resulted in the tragic loss of seven lives.

The governor is actively addressing these challenges through the recruitment of these 7,000 individuals into KADVS.

Once they successfully complete their training, these recruits will collaborate with federal security agencies to combat criminal elements and safeguard local communities.

Elsewhere, the government is seeking to improve rural-urban connectivity, which will benefit at least 30 villages.

A 21.7km Anchau-Gadas-Palla Road project has been launched in Kubau and Ikara Local Government Areas.

With an expected completion period of 12 months, It reflects the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and stimulating economic development in the region.