A group of young Nigerians has urged the government to invest more in the development of the digital economy.

They say it will create jobs, reduce poverty, and diversify the economy.

The digital economy in Nigeria has been experiencing significant growth and transformation in recent years, with a large population, increasing internet penetration, and a growing entrepreneurial spirit.

One of such areas that has received significant attention and interest is financial technology startups, offering digital payment solutions, mobile banking, lending platforms, and other financial services.

Advertisement

Ibrahim Lukman is a fintech entrepreneur who has invested his skill into Digital Banking and has employed young people like him.

He has built an application that enables small scale business owners have access to interest-free loans and also offer other financial services.

He believes the digital economy has great potential and opportunities capable of providing innovative solutions if the environment is made attractive to young people

Here, the youths raised concerns about providing adequate infrastructure to allow digital skills thrive in Nigeria to compete with the global economy.

While there are still challenges to overcome, such as infrastructure limitations and cybersecurity concerns, Nigeria remains poised to harness the potential of the digital economy, foster innovation, and drive economic growth in the coming years.