Mango Farming is now becoming a lucrative business in Kano State.

Farmers in the state are now venturing into the business of integrating other crops and livestock when the season is over.

Kano State is the commercial nerve Centre of Northern Nigeria.

The state’s numerous markets and businesses have continued to boom over the years.

That notwithstanding, business-minded individuals in recent times, are now diversifying to get more passive income to survive.

One of the ways is by venturing into different ways of farming, from cattle rearing to sheep, poultry, and the growing of economic trees.

While they do, some choose to delve into the Mango farming division of the business.

As the trend continues to flourish in the state, we set out to examine this flourishing trend by taking a journey to Chiromawa, one of the communities known for massive agriculture in Kano State.

In Chiromawa, we proceeded to a Mango plantation farm.

The owner, Muntari Chiromawa, welcomed us.

He was pleased to receive us and took us round the farms showing variety of the mango trees standing on the farm.

Muntari Chiromawa, a former member of the House of Representatives, has retired to take on the farming business.

The mango season is over in Kano state and Muntari is exploring other ways to survive.

He integrates mango farming with the planting of crops and livestock.

He grows Coco yam, Rice and Turmeric as alternatives before the trees begin to bear fruit.

Muntari also engages in bee farming using technology under the mango trees in a bid to increase his sources of income.

Mango farming has the potential for sustainable income generation due to the fruit’s long life and high demand.

Mango trees are used in agroforestry systems for soil conservation and erosion control.

For Muntari Chiromawa the business can best be described as lucrative.

Muntari engages in large scale mango production, researches every day in his farm library and attends conferences within and outside the country to improve on his businesses.

But he is worried that the authorities have done little to uplift the business of farming in the country.

In Nigeria, the peak production season for mangoes is usually between May and September.

Muntari Chiromawa gives step-by-guides for starting a mango farming business in the country.

Mango farming in Kano presents a significant opportunity for agribusiness investors and farmers.

The industry has continued to witness significant growth in recent years driven by increased demand for mango products in local and international markets.

However, the industry faces several challenges like limited access to finance, poor infrastructure and inadequate market information.

Muntari Chiromawa and many other farmers in Kano and beyond are hopeful that sooner or later, their businesses will be given the necessary support to thrive.