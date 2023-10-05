Insecurity and epileptic power supply are some of the factors affecting cotton farming and other agricultural activities in Zamfara

It has also effected export of goods raising the rate of poverty among citizens in farming Communities.

The revival of cotton farming would strengthen and stimulate the nations economy, generate employment, leading to the reopening of cotton-related industries and lift exports

This is what experts believe but achieving this will be a tall order.

Zamfara is considered one of the states with the highest number of cotton farmers, Ginneries, textiles and with Soil well-suited for cotton production

It is why it has been chosen by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC to run its one state one product project, through the National Council for Commerce

The project is aimed at addressing the scarcity of cotton products for export.

The NEPC appeals to cotton farmers in the state to improve on their Products to suite global standard

Zamfara State coordinator of the Council Yusuf Ahmed presented farming tools to cotton farmers across eight local government Councils in the state.

Insecurity and poor public power supply are identified as major set backs to cotton farming

Beneficiaries of the export Development Intervention in cotton farming cluster thanked the NEPC for the gesture and promise to use the items judiciously.

They want the federal government to revive textile industries across the country, boost cotton farming, production and export, thereby providing millions of job opportunities to Nigerians.