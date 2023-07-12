355 farmers across 3 local councils in Niger state have received matching grants to support farming through the value chain development programme additional financing provided by the federal government of Nigeria and the international fund for agricultural development.

Small holder farmers who engage in production, processing of rice and cassava today are receiving farm inputs as the wet season farming reaches its peak due to the increase in rainfall.

Some of these farmers were affected by the perennial floods which washed away their farmlands leading to low yields.

Others lost everything.

But each year they try again with government assistance just like this annual distribution of farm inputs carried out by the federal government of Nigeria in partnership with the international fund for agricultural development.

The farmers were selected from 3 local councils Edati, Borgu and Mokwa.

In this ceremonial flag off of distribution of wet season farming input, the farmers will buy fertilizers at subsidised rates with one farmer entitled to 4 bags of fertilizer at a rate of 11,000 naira.

