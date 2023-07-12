A group of experts in the power sector wants the Federal government to review its agreement to the World Bank’s Funded Tender Bid for the Supply and Installation of Smart meters to eleven electricity distribution companies.

The Association of Meter Manufacturers of Nigeria believe provisions in the tender proposal submitted by the World Bank are inimical to the gains already achieved in the metering supply chain and will lead to the collapse of indigenous meter manufacturing companies in the country.

The Association’s Secretary, Durosola Omogbenigun says granting license to foreign companies to import meters at zero import duty would kill local manufacturing companies and render many Nigerians jobless.

Mr Omogbenigun insists local manufacturers have the capacity to meet the metering needs of the country as they produced and distributed one million meters during the phase-0 of the National Mass Metering Programme NMMP.