President Bola Tinubu has mandated the Twelve river basin development Authorities in the country to end Food scarcity by twenty twenty four and beyond by taking advantage of the dry season farming and other avenues available to them.

The president stated this through his minister of water resources and sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev at the flag off of the 2023/2024 dry season farming which took place at the Benin Owena River basin development authority in Edo state.

The planting of these seeds by the minister and other stakeholders in the ministry marks the commencement of the 2023/2024 dry season farming . This is coming on the heels of President Tinubu declaration of state of emergency on food security .

The Minister highlights plans and strategies by the Ministry ensuring food sufficiency in the country.

Addressing stakeholders, the minister said that all efforts will be targeted at increasing food production to ensure availability and affordability.

Managing Director of the authority and other stakeholders assured the minister of their commitment towards realizing the directive of Mr. president .

The minister later inaugurated a road and also inspected different facilities and farm products of the Benin Owena River basin development authority.