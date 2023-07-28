Adamawa State House of Assembly has approved a proposal by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri seeking the sum of N974.7 million to procure fertilizer and maize for the 2023 farming season.

The lawmakers see the governor’s gesture as a way of reducing hardships faced by citizens following the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

The farmers in Adamawa state are to benefit from subsidized fertilizer and maize procured by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

The Governor had in a letter dated 25th July 2023, informed state lawmakers, that the State Government is in receipt of maize and fertilizer under the Presidential Declaration on the State Emergency on food security from the Federal Ministry of Finance.

He requested for the approval to issue an Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (IPSO) to the Federal Ministry of Finance in the sum of N974,670 million.

The lawmakers are to deliberate on the governor’s request which they believe is timely as farmers are set for this year’s rainy season

The Majority Leader, Kate Raymond Mamuno(Demsa) moved a motion for the consideration of the letter, which was seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Muhammed Buba Jijiwa(Jada/Mbulo constituency)

The Speaker, Bathiya Wesley, who presided over the sitting, directed the clerk to communicate the resolution of the assembly to the executive arm for necessary action.

Some residents shared their views over the approval of N974.670.000 by the lawmakers to purchase maize and fertilizer.

The listed items to be procured include: 2,100 metric tones of maize at the sum of N260,000 per metric tone amounting 546,000,000 and 900 metric tones of fertilizer at N23,815.00 per bag totaling 428.670.000.