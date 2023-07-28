Manchester City legend David Silva has announced his retirement from professional football aged 37, days after suffering a knee injury.

Silva had planned to continue his career at Real Sociedad but an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury picked up in preseason threatened to keep him out for most of next season and pushed him to change his plans.

“Today is a sad day for me,” Silva said in a video message posted to social media. “Today is a time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to. I’m going to miss you. Thank you for making me feel at home.”

Silva began his career at Valencia, where he made 168 appearances and lifted the Spanish Cup, but his prime came at City, who he joined in 2010 and went on to become a club legend.

The creative midfielder was a crucial part of the City side that lifted the club’s first 2011-12 Premier League title on the final day of the season. He won three further Premier League titles at City, the final two coming under Pep Guardiola.

David Silva suffered an ACL injury in preseason that would have ruled him out for much of next season. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

A statue of Silva now stands outside the club’s Etihad Stadium alongside former teammates Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero.

Silva left City in 2020 after making 436 appearances and returned to LaLiga in a move to Sociedad, again winning the Spanish Cup.

At international level, he played a part in the legendary Spain squad that won the 2010 World Cup, as well as back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012.