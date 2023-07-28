The former House of Representatives member from Ekiti North Federal Constituency one, Bimbo Daramola has returned to the All Progressives Congress APC a year after he left the party.

Welcoming him back to the party, the state party Chairman Barr. Paul Omotosho said that the return of the Congress man back to the party was a good sign for the progress of the party.

He described the former lawmaker as a leader to many people in the party whose can never be underrated in scheme of things.

Barr. Omotosho however urged the party members in Ire Ward 1 to accord the Mr Daramola and his followers the desire respect.

Mr Daramola while addressing the party loyalist in his ward alleged that mismanagement and mishandling of the party by some power brokers within the party between 2018 to 2022 necessitated his departure from the party to the Social Democratic Party SDP.

Advertisement

He said that coming back to the party was inevitable been a founding member party adding that the leadership styles of governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji also contributed to his return to the APC folds.

He however thanked governor Biodun Oyebanji and the leader of the 10th national Assembly Senator Michael Bamidele for their encouragement and support to him

Hon Bimbo Daramola announced his return to All Progressives Congress with his over 200 support at his Ire Ward 1 in Oye Local Government area of the state.