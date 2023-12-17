TVC News’s Abimbola Agbebiyi has won the prestigious TV Reporter of the year at the 2023 Edition of the Nigerian Media Merit Award.

Abimbola Agbebiyi’s report where she traced the day to day activities of a poor Sachet water seller on the streets of Lagos to where she secured assistance and funding for accommodation and schooling won her the award.

This is her first time of winning the prestigious award.

Her Colleague, Veronica Dan-Ikpoyi also won the equally prestigious and coveted newscaster of the year award at the same award.

Veronica Dan-Ikpoyi was recently promoted head of presentation at TVC News.