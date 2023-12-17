The Oyo state government has been advised to implement a system where each community takes charge of schools within its vicinity for proper management and development.

A civil society group known as Civil Coalition for Good Governance gave the advice during their annual congress which held recently in Ibadan.

Governor Seyi Makinde recently presented the 2024 budget, prioritizing the education sector with 90.6 billion, constituting 20% of the total budget.

Following this development, this concerned individuals under the aegis of Civil Coalition for Good Governance are asking Oyo state government take it a step forward beyond just improving funding for the sector.

They believe that the grassroots is where schools can be properly monitored and they should be given the autonomy to manage and monitor their activities.

Following these demands, the Oyo state government is also asking non-governmental organisations and well meaning individuals to complement its efforts in repositioning education in the state as it cannot continue to depend on federal grants.

The event is an annual congress of CCGG put together by the Justice Development for Peace Commission, Ibadan to give a scorecard of civil group activities all through the year.