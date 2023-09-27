The Value Chain Development Programme in Nasarawa State has distributed farm inputs to Eighty-Three Farmer Organizations to ensure food security in Nasarawa State.

The Programme is a collaborative effort of the State Government, Federal Government and the International Fund For Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Improving the Production, Processing and Distribution of Rice and Cassava is the core mandate of the Value Chain Development Programme since it commenced operations in Nasarawa State.

The programme has in the last four years assisted farmers in achieving good harvests through interventions, one of which was the distribution of tricycles to farmer cooperatives.

In a bid to build on itsVCDP D successes, the VCDP is again rolling out another set of farm inputs to farmer organizations in the state.

These includes 92 irrigation pumps, 40 Solar Knapsack Sprayers, 8 tricyles, 8 garri processing equipment among others.

This is geared towards achieving food security which is inline with the federal government’s policy.

The Nasarawa State Government is convinced that this initiative will ameliorate the plight of farmers in the state and wants them to take advantage of the opportunity.

Margaret Ogah is physically challenged and a student of the Isa Mustpha Agwai Polytechnic.

The intervention by VCDP has enhanced her capacity and that of other farmers in the production, processing and distribution of rice and Cassava.

The farm inputs will serve as a veritable tool towards achieving food sufficiency especially with the flooding ravaging some parts of the country.

