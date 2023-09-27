The Air Component of Operation Udo Ka II have struck the camps of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) at Mother Valley Orsumughu in Nnewi South local government area of Anambra State and at Aku Ihube in Okigwe local government area of Imo State.

A statement by the director of Public Relations, Nigeria Air Force (NAF), Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, said the strikes at both locations on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 achieved their intended outcome and were deemed effective.

He said the NAF team acting on credible intelligence that IPOB/ESN terrorists had perfected plans to disrupt civic activities lined up in the coming days in Anambra and other States in the South-East zone of Nigeria from their concealed bunkers/hideouts at Mother Valley Orsumughu, authorised the airstrikes in conjunction with ground troops and other security agencies on the location.

He said the location believed to also house some of their weapons and ammunition.

The statement noted that the airstrikes struck the target and were deemed successful following the ball of fire, fleeing terrorists at the location, as well as feedback received.

He said other airstrikes were conducted same day, in close coordination with surface forces at IPOB/ESN identified hideout camps in Aku Ihube In Imo State.