Dozens of suspected terrorists have been killed following Airstrikes launched by the Nigerian Air Force in Borno.

The Nigerian Air Force, through its spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said that an air offensive was launched at Bukar Meram general area of Borno killing several suspected terrorists.

“The strikes became necessary after it was established that recent relocation of terrorists from Suwa to Bukar Meram general area was with the likely intent for possible resurgence of attacks on ground troops and innocent civilians,” Gabkwet disclosed on Sunday.

“Consequently, air strikes were authorised at the location in Bukar Meram to decimate the terrorists.”

According to the Nigerian Air Force, “several terrorists were neutralised”, and more than 40 motorcycles and six gun trucks were destroyed in the operation.

The latest operation comes a few days after the Nigerian Air Force killed several suspected terrorists in Zamfara State.

The military said it destroyed more than 70 motorcycles belonging to the suspected terrorists on October 11.

Hasan Abubakar, the Nigerian Air Force Chief of Staff, urged the soldiers to continue “staying focused”, telling them “not be complacent as we must continue to give our citizens the confidence they deserve to thrive.”

Northern Nigeria has been grappling with the problem of militant insurgency, with different governments placed under scrutiny on how they manage the challenge.

