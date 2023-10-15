The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has confirmed that the results of the November 11 governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayesla states would be transmitted according to the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Professor Yakubu shot down an earlier statement by the Bayelsa State Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Mr. Obo Effanga, that the election result would be transmitted manually.

The INEC Chairman, while monitoring the mock accreditation exercise in Lokoja, Kogi State ahead of the coming polls, said: “Please disregard whatever anyone has said about the transmission of results.”

According to him, accreditation of voters during the election would be done with the aid of the BVAS machine before, and after voting would be used to snap and upload the results onto the INEC Election Result Viewing portal.

Section 60 of the Electoral Act 2022 provides thus: 60(1) The Presiding Officer shall, after counting the votes at the Polling Unit, enter the votes scored by each candidate in a form to be prescribed by the Commission as the case may be.

(2) The form shall be signed and stamped by the Presiding Officer and counter-signed by the candidates or their polling agents where available at the Polling Unit.

(3) The Presiding Officer shall give to the polling agents and the police officer where available a copy each of the completed forms after it has been duly signed as provided under subsection (2).

(4) The presiding officer shall count and announce the result at the Polling Unit.

(5) The presiding officer shall transfer the result including the total number of accredited voters and the result of the ballot in a manner as prescribed by the Commission.

62(1) After the recording and announcement of the result, the presiding officer shall deliver same along with election materials under security and accompanied by the candidates or their polling agents, where available, to such person as may be prescribed by the Commission.

Sec. 64 (4) A collation officer or returning officer at an election shall collate and announce the result of an election, subject to his or her verification and confirmation that –

a. Number of accredited voters stated on the collated result are correct and consistent with the number of accredited voters recorded and transmitted directly from polling units under Section 47(2).

b. The votes stated on the collated result are correct and consistent with the votes or results recorded and transmitted directly from polling units under section 60(4) of this Act.

5) subject to subsection (1), a collation officer or returning officer shall use the number of accredited voters recorded and transmitted directly from polling units under Section 47(2) of this Act and the votes or results recorded and transmitted directly from polling units under section 60(4) of this Act to collate and announce the result of an election if a collated result at this or lower level of collation is not correct.”

All non sensitive materials for the elections according to the INEC Chairman have been delivered to the various local government areas in the three states.

He expressed satisfaction at the preparation for the polls, although he said security challenge remained a major concern in Kogi.

He said efforts were being made to provide adequate deployment of security personnel in the three states with a view to ensuring a peaceful environment for voters to exercise their rights on the day.

He noted the flooding problem at the LEA Primary School, Ganaja in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state, saying the polling units there would be moved to a more secure environment.

Besides, he said INEC planned to redistribute voters at the polling unit after the election in view of the large number of registered voters there.