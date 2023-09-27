In a bid to strengthen China-Nigeria Relations, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos Ms. Yan Yuqing says the cooperation of the two countries has a broad prospect and great hope.

Speaking during the celebration of the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, the consul general said China and Nigeria’s destinies are closely linked as they have gone through struggles against colonial aggression.

She underscored the need to constantly take the China-Nigeria strategic partnership to new height.

The Abia state governor Alex Otti and the Colleague from Lagos who was represented by the Secretary to the State government, Ms. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin promised to strengthen the long-standing beneficial relationship with China.

They also promised to look into other areas where the states can partner with the Chinese government.

