In Spite of the torrential rainfall in parts of Lagos, the Lagos state Public Works Corporation has started repairing potholes and problematic sections of road in not less than eight local governments in the state.

Following weeks of rainfall and complaints from road users in Lagos, the Lagos state Public Works Corporation is adopting different models in repairing bad roads in the state.

The General Manager of the agency said this while monitoring palliative work done so far in its rainy season intervention schedule on roads.

Barely four months after the last repairs carried out by the Lagos State Government on some failed sections of the third mainland bridge, motorists are still lamenting the bad state of the bridge, the agency is assuring road users that the bridge will be fixed soon.

Raising concerns on waste disposal in drainages across the state, the corporation is asking residents of Lagos to take care of the road infrastructure in the area.

For road users whose daily lives have been affected by the state of the roads, they are hoping these improvements are not short-lived.

While thanking members of the public for identifying and reporting defective portions of roads in their communities through the media and various social media platforms, the agency reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring roads remain in good and motorable condition.