The umbrella body of youths in Igbogbo, the Igbogbo Youth Coalition (IYC), has called on the Lagos State Governor, his excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to look into the deplorable state of roads in Igbogbo/Bayeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the Ikorodu Division.

The body made the appeal in a gathering at the Palace of the Oba of Igbogbo, Oba Semiudeen Orimadegun Kasali. The group who congratulated the Governor on his well deserved re-election for a second term in office, highlighted the need for urgent attention to be paid to uncompleted road projects in Igbogbo as they also appeal for consideration in political appointments in the state to fast-track development in the community.

President of the Coalition Comrade Kazeem Ogunmuyiwa in his address said the appeal became necessary due to the suffering of residence of Igbogbo as a result of the poor state of roads linking various communities as he further appeal for urgent intervention to the unpalatable state of public primary and secondary schools in the community.