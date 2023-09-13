The remains of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad have been laid to rest.

He was buried in the Ikorodu Town of Lagos according to Islamic rites.

A group of angry youth in Ikorodu reportedly obstructed the burial proceedings for the singer MohBad, though no reason was given for their action.

The Singer MohBad died on Tuesday, September 12, at the age of 27 leaving behind a 5 month Old baby and wife.

Confirming the death, his family wrote “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A MohBad (Imole) today, the 12th of September, 2023.

The family Contionued “Mohbad was Light until the very end, and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

“Imole is finally at Peace.”