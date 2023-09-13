The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has inaugurated a compliance committee for the distribution of palliatives across the 44 local government areas of the state.

The committee was formed to ensure accuracy and transparency in the distribution.

Residents of Kano, are among many others battling the recent economic hardships as a result of fuel subsidy removal and other factors.

But the Federal Government has since laid down modalities to reduce the hardships by allocating trucks of food items to the 36 states of the country.

Kano is one of the beneficiaries.

Governor Abba Yusuf launched the distribution of the palliatives during a programme aimed at providing intervention to farmers and alleviating the sufferings of the masses which held at the Kano State Agricultural and Rural Development Agency.

Days after the launch, the governor inaugurated a compliance committee to ensure accountability and transparency in the distribution of the palliatives at the state, local, and ward levels.

Additionally, the Kano State Governor set aside a sum of N1.6 billion and purchased grains to complement the Federal Government’s effort in reducing the impact of the subsidy removal.

The state compliance committee has the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Bichi as chairman, with the Chief of Staff, Shehu Sagagi, and Commissioners of Education, Agriculture, Special Duties, and Health as members.

The Governor also warned that anybody found selling the palliative items will be dealt with severely, as the government is determined to reach out to beneficiaries in critical need to reduce extreme hunger and abject poverty in the state.

