Police in Delta state have rescued four persons who were kidnapped on Monday morning while traveling along Abraka-Eku expressway by Orerokpe Bridge in Okpe local government area.

According to a statement from the Delta state police command public relations officer, Edafe Bright, the security personnel led by the divisional police officer in Orerokpe, Paul Oboware in a swift reaction after getting information of the incident, put together a team of Policemen, with the active support of troops of the Nigerian Army, and members of Oreorokpe community vigilantes, trailed the kidnappers into the adjoining bushes using technically generated intelligence.

They searched the bushes relentlessly putting pressure on the kidnappers who on sighting the rescue team hastily abandoned the victims and took to their heels.

Consequently, all the kidnapped victims were rescued and taken to the hospital where they were treated, discharged, and have since been reunited with their families. Efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects are ongoing.