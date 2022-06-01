Police dislodge bandits, rescue kidnapped victims in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has dislodged some bandits, destroyed their hideouts, and rescued four kidnap victims.

DSP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, announced this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to her, operatives entered Dadu Hills via Chukwuku village in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after receiving intelligence about suspected bandits holding some people hostage in the area.

Adeh stated that the operation, which was carried out by the command in collaboration with Destiny Hunters, began around 06:00hrs on May 31.

The rescued victims are Mustahudeen Sani, Felix Vaa, Adamu Isa, and Abdulsalam Uzugiz.

Sani, Vaa, and Isa were kidnapped between May 23 and May 25, while Uzugiz was kidnapped in the Angwan Gede Extension area of Kuje Area Council.

“Unfortunately, the criminal elements, seeing the team’s gallant advancement, engaged them in a gun duel, and one of the Destiny Hunters paid the ultimate price.”

“Due to the team’s superior firepower, the miscreants retreated with varying degrees of gunshot injuries,” she said.

According to Adeh, the rescued victims have been reunited with their families following a medical examination.

She stated that the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr Babaji Sunday, has expressed his condolences to the deceased’s family.

She vowed the CP’s unwavering commitment to riding the FCT of crime and criminality.

Adeh urged residents to be vigilant and to strengthen their cooperation with the police as bandits, kidnappers, and other criminals terrorizing the FCT, particularly in border communities, have established enclaves around Abuja’s mountains..https://www.tvcnews.tv/2022/05/joint-security-operatives-arrest-20-year-old-in-possession-of-human-hand-charms/

“Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant, and strengthen their partnership with the police as touching the rendition of prompt and actionable intelligence reporting any suspicious or abnormal occurrence through our emergency lines.”

She encouraged residents to provide prompt and actionable intelligence through 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.