Troops of the One Division Nigerian Army have achieved significant success in their offensive against criminal elements in Kaduna State.

In their latest operation in Chikun and Igabi general area, the troops neutralized three bandits, rescued 10 kidnapped victims and seized an AK-47 rifle along with ammunition.

Advertisement

Public relations officer of the Division Lt. col. Yahaya Musa, revealed that the operation was carried out based on credible intelligence, showcasing the troops’ effectiveness in combatting criminal activities.

The General Officer Commanding, 1 Division praised the troops’ efforts and urged communities to provide ongoing support through timely intelligence.