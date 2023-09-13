Their is growing anxiety over the state of health of famous Nigerian Disc Jockey, Ayorinde Okiki, also know as DJ Kaywise.

This is coming less than 24 hours after the death of rapper and singer, Mohbad, who was buried in Ikorodu in the early hours of Wednesday.

DJKaywise according to reports has been going through difficult times after news came to town that his twin brother allegedly planned to kidnap him.

The DJ had confirmed to some people that his twin brother connived with some of his friends to kidnap him some weeks back.

A new post from the famous DJ on his Instagram some moments ago suggested that he may not be in a good state as he vowed to end it all in the post.

While it could not be ascertained what Kaywise could be up to, frantic moves by some of his colleagues are being made to quickly get to his place to calm him and find out what could be wrong with him.

The message on his Instagram page which some social media users feared could be a suicide note simply said”I will end it all 9pm tonight. I did my best”.