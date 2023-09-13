The Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali, Says his office will ensure an effective and efficient railway service with the view of easing Transportation of goods and services across the 6 Geopolitical Zones of the country.

The Minister made this remark while on inspection of train stations in Lagos connecting the Southwest.

This is his first working Visit to Lagos since his Swearing in as the Minister of Transportation, and he used the opportunity to reiterates the Federal Government’s desire to actualise the ease of doing business in the country.

Advertisement

The Tour provided the opportunity to unveil the first cargo movement on the Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor which saw 3 coaches landed into 30 wagons. With this move, the Apapa port will be decongested and Zonal Trade relations will be enhanced.

An assessment of the Situation af the First Wagon Assembly Plant in West Africa and the economic Potentials yet to be harnessed was an highlight of the Minister’s Visit, and Stakeholders agree that Government has investment so much and now is the time to maximise the efforts.

With Empty Waiting Halls like this at the Ebutte Metta Train Station on Busy Afternoon, it shows just how much work still needs to be done to sensitize Nigerians on the use of Railways.

Advertisement

Advertisement