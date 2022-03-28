Nigerian Railways Corporation Confirms attack on Abuja-Kaduna Train

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed bomb attack on Abuja-Kaduna train by suspected bandits-terrorists on Monday night.

Fidet Okhiria, NRC Director confirmed this to GLOBAL SENTINEL. “Yes, the train has been attacked again,” he said.

Global Sentinel had reported that bandit- terrorists detonated bombs on the railtrack of Abuja-Kaduna train and successfully immobilised it.

According to sources, the attack occoured at a point between Katari and Rijana.

One of the passengers who confirmed the incident in a telephone call said the attackers have surrounded the train, shooting sporadically.

“All the passengers are currently lying on the floor of the train. The bandits are shooting sporadically. We are in serious danger,” said on of the panic-stricken passengers.

There are at least 970 passengers onboard the train, according to official sources familiar with the train service.