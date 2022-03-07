7 Trapped As Two 20ft Containers Fall On 3 Cars In Lagos

Two 20 feet containers have fallen on 3 Private Cars in the Igando area of Lagos.

Occupants of the ill-fated private cars are currently struggling for their lives as the containers empty their chemical content.

The accident which occurred at O Mark School Bus stop inward Iyana-Iba Igando LASU road, has worsened the usual traffic gridlock on the road.

Sympathisers were seen wailing at the scene while others have begun self-motivated rescue operations.