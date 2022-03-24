Lekki Deep seaport will be completed by September-Minister of Transportation

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, for his efforts in bringing the Lekki Deep Sea Port to reality, and has asked him to submit a memorandum to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to link the facility to the railway network.

As part of his visit to Lagos, the President inspected the progress of work done at Nigeria’s first deep sea port, which is located in the Lagos Free Zone, 65 kilometers east of the city.

In the course of the inspection, the President received firm assurances that the port, which has a concession period of 45 years and sits in a land area of 90 hectares, will be completed on schedule by September.

Buhari had earlier inaugurated Dangote Fertilizer Plant, which has an installed capacity of 3.0 million metric tonnes of Urea per annum.

The fertilizer plant, according to Buhari will further advance Nigeria’s drive towards achieving self-sufficiency in food production, create jobs, increase the inflow of foreign exchange and accelerate economic growth.

He commended the Chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, Board of Directors, and Management for their foresight in designing and constructing the world’s second-largest facility.

The president expressed optimism that the plant’s investment would replicate the Group’s previous successes in the cement industry, where Dangote Cement is Africa’s largest cement maker, with operations in ten other African countries.