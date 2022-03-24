Consensus to produce national chairman will strengthen party- Sani Bello

Niger state governor and chairman APC convention planning committee Abubakar Sani Bello says a consensus to produce the national chairman will further strengthen the party and give it a better chance against opposition in the coming elections.

The consensus arrangement followed the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari for a consensus Candidate for the Chairmanship of the Party after yesterday’s meeting with APC Governors in Abuja

In an interview with TVC, the governor said every necessary arrangements has been concluded for the election.