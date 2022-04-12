Plateau Group Endorses Asiwaju Tinubu as Party’s Consensus Candidate

A group by the name Plateau APC Support group, has lent their voices in support of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Members of the group, mostly youths in their numbers took to the streets of Jos, in a peaceful procession to express their support to the cause.

They believe that the coming of Mr. Tinubu as Nigeria’s president is a good Omen, following his numerous contributions to the sustenance of democracy for decades.

The leadership of the group briefed journalists after the procession, at the APC Secretariat in Jos, calling on the APC national body to make Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, their Consensus candidate.