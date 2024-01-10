Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, says the state needs the federal government’s support to revive the moribund oil palm industry.

He disclosed this to State House correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Governor Eno outlined plans to resuscitate the sector that has remained dormant for nearly three decades, as part of efforts to diversify the state’s economy.

The Governor also requested for federal backing of the Ibom Deep Seaport project, which is crucial to reviving the moribund oil palm industry.

The proposed seaport is expected to relieve congestion at existing ports like Lagos and serve the South-South region.