The Federal government has approved the establishment of a deep sea port in Ondo State.

The Federal Executive Council, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, gave the approval for the operating licence for the Port at the FEC meeting held at the State House in Abuja.

The Memo for the approval was presented by the Federal Ministry of Transportation through the Minister of Transportation, Eng Muazu Jaji Sambo, following years of efforts by the Ondo state Government to establish a deep sea port, first at Olokola which failed to materialise since 2004.

The efforts were renewed by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, CON upon his assumption of office as Governor in 2017 and became intensified upon the appointment of an indigene of Ondo state, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, as Minister of State in the Federal Ministry of Transportation in July 2022, just about 10 months ago .

Governor Akeredolu had submitted the proposal for the establishment of the Port to the federal government, with series of due diligence undertaken by both the State and federal governments.